Who's Playing
Detroit @ Miami
Current Records: Detroit 6-19; Miami 11-13
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at FTX Arena. Allowing an average of 118.2 points per game, Detroit has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
The Pistons came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, falling 122-112. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Saddiq Bey, who had 24 points and seven assists along with six rebounds. Bey had some trouble finding his footing against the Dallas Mavericks last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Miami came up short against Memphis on Monday, falling 101-93. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Tyler Herro, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 13 boards in addition to five dimes.
Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 12-12-1 against the spread.
The losses put the Pistons at 6-19 and the Heat at 11-13. Detroit is 4-14 after losses this year, Miami 6-6.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.16
Odds
The Heat are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Detroit.
- Mar 15, 2022 - Miami 105 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 23, 2021 - Miami 115 vs. Detroit 112
- Dec 19, 2021 - Detroit 100 vs. Miami 90
- Nov 23, 2021 - Miami 100 vs. Detroit 92
- May 16, 2021 - Miami 120 vs. Detroit 107
- Jan 18, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Detroit 107
- Jan 16, 2021 - Detroit 120 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 12, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Detroit 108
- Mar 13, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Detroit 74
- Feb 23, 2019 - Detroit 119 vs. Miami 96
- Jan 18, 2019 - Detroit 98 vs. Miami 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Detroit 115
- Mar 03, 2018 - Miami 105 vs. Detroit 96
- Feb 03, 2018 - Detroit 111 vs. Miami 107
- Jan 03, 2018 - Miami 111 vs. Detroit 104
- Nov 12, 2017 - Detroit 112 vs. Miami 103
- Mar 28, 2017 - Miami 97 vs. Detroit 96
- Jan 28, 2017 - Miami 116 vs. Detroit 103
- Jan 01, 2017 - Detroit 107 vs. Miami 98
- Nov 23, 2016 - Detroit 107 vs. Miami 84
- Apr 12, 2016 - Miami 99 vs. Detroit 93
- Apr 05, 2016 - Miami 107 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 22, 2015 - Detroit 93 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 25, 2015 - Detroit 104 vs. Miami 81