Who's Playing

Detroit @ Miami

Current Records: Detroit 6-19; Miami 11-13

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at FTX Arena. Allowing an average of 118.2 points per game, Detroit has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

The Pistons came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, falling 122-112. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Saddiq Bey, who had 24 points and seven assists along with six rebounds. Bey had some trouble finding his footing against the Dallas Mavericks last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Miami came up short against Memphis on Monday, falling 101-93. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Tyler Herro, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 13 boards in addition to five dimes.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Detroit, who are 12-12-1 against the spread.

The losses put the Pistons at 6-19 and the Heat at 11-13. Detroit is 4-14 after losses this year, Miami 6-6.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Bally Sports Detroit Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.16

Odds

The Heat are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Detroit.