Heat vs. Pistons odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 12 predictions from advanced computer
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Pistons and Heat. Here are the results:
The Detroit Pistons will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 6-3 overall and 3-0 at home, while Detroit is 4-7 overall and 1-4 on the road. Miami is favored by seven points in the latest Heat vs. Pistons odds, while the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It also enters Week 4 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 6-2 run on all top-rated NBA picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Heat vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Miami lost to the L.A. Lakers on Friday, 95-80. Kelly Olynyk just could not get things rolling his way: he played for 29 minutes with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting. Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring with 19.3 points per game.
Justise Winslow has missed four of Miami's past five games because of a back issue. He will be out Tuesday. Derrick Jones Jr. will also miss the game with a hip injury. Dion Waiters has yet to play this season. On Sunday, he was handed his second suspension of the season, this time for 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Pistons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday, as they fell 120-114 to Minnesota. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of Luke Kennard, who had 25 points along with seven rebounds. The Pistons did get Blake Griffin back from hamstring and knee injuries, and Derrick Rose also returned from a hamstring injury. Griffin had 19 points and seven rebounds. Rose scored six points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field.
So who wins Heat vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Heat vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
-
