The Detroit Pistons will take on the Miami Heat at 3 p.m. ET Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 4-7 overall and 3-3 at home, while the Pistons are 3-9 overall and 1-4 on the road. Detroit is 7-5 against the spread this season. Miami has a 4-7 mark against the spread.

Miami is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Pistons odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Pistons vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 67-38 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Pistons. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Pistons spread: Heat -6.5

Heat vs. Pistons over-under: 217.5 points

Latest Odds: Detroit Pistons +6.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami ended up on the wrong side of a painful 120-100 loss to Detroit this past Saturday. Bam Adebayo had 28 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks. The Heat will be trying to avoid a fourth consecutive loss as they play the Pistons for the second consecutive time on Monday. The Heat have a 60-55 all-time record vs. the Pistons.

Jimmy Butler will be out on Monday due to health and safety protocols. Tyler Herro (neck) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Jerami Grant had 24 points and six assists along with nine boards and four blocks this past Saturday. Grant became the team's all-time leader for most points (297) by a player in his first 12 games with the team. The Pistons have lost five of their past seven games. Detroit leads the NBA in bench scoring at 46 points per game. Frank Jackson (ankle) is probable for Monday's game.

How to make Pistons vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Heat vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Pistons spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 67-38 roll.