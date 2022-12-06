Teams trending in opposite directions meet when the Detroit Pistons battle the Miami Heat in a key NBA Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday. The Heat (11-13), who have won four of the last six games, are coming off a 101-93 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, three days after beating Boston, which has the league's best record, in overtime. The Pistons (6-19), who have lost four of the past five games, are coming off a 122-112 setback against Memphis on Sunday. Detroit tied its second-most bench points (55) and blocks (seven) of the season against the Grizzlies on Sunday. Cade Cunningham (shin) is out for Detroit.

Tip-off from FTX Arena in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami leads the all-time regular-season series 65-56, and has won five of the last six meetings. Miami is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 222. Before making any Heat vs. Pistons picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 111-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Pistons and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines and trends for Pistons vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Pistons spread: Heat -8.5

Heat vs. Pistons over/under: 222 points

Heat vs. Pistons money line: Pistons +278, Heat -355

DET: The Pistons are 4-0 against the spread in their last four road games

MIA: The Heat are 5-1 ATS in their last six Tuesday games

Heat vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Heat can cover

Small forward Jimmy Butler leads the offense, averaging 21 points, 7.1 rebounds, six assists and 1.7 steals per game. Butler had a double-double in Friday's overtime win over Boston, scoring 25 points, while grabbing 15 rebounds. He has three double-doubles on the season, and has scored in double figures in all 15 games he's played in. His best game so far this year was a 35-point, 10-rebound and eight assist effort in a 117-112 overtime win over Charlotte on Nov. 10.

Also helping power Miami is center Bam Adebayo, who averages 20.7 points, nine rebounds, 3.3 assists and one steal per game. He has registered nine double-doubles, including a 38-point, 12-rebound performance in a 110-107 win over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 25. He has scored 20 or more in four of the last five games and in 10 overall. He has spent six seasons with the Heat and has averaged a double-double twice, including last year when he averaged 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Why the Pistons can cover

Despite that, Miami isn't a lock to cover the Pistons vs. Heat spread. That's because Detroit is led by small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who has reached double figures in 23 of 24 games, including a season-high 30 points in Thursday's 131-125 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks. He made six 3-pointers in his Pistons' debut vs. Orlando on Oct. 19, the most 3-pointers in a debut in team history. His 37 3-pointers were the most by a player through the first 13 games in franchise history. For the season, he is averaging 20.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Also powering Detroit is point guard Jaden Ivey, who is averaging 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. The first-round pick this past summer has scored in double figures in each of his last three games, and 11 of the past 12. He's registered three double-doubles, the most by a rookie this season, including a 19-point and 10-rebound effort at Boston on Nov. 9. He is second among rookies with 19 double-digit scoring performances.

How to make Pistons vs. Heat picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 224 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.