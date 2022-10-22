Who's Playing
Toronto @ Miami
Current Records: Toronto 1-1; Miami 0-2
What to Know
The Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors will face off at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at FTX Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Miami came up short against the Boston Celtics on Friday, falling 111-104. Despite their loss, the Heat got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds, was the best among equals.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Toronto had to settle for a 109-105 defeat against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Toronto's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Pascal Siakam, who dropped a triple-double on 37 points, 12 boards, and 11 assists. That's Siakam's first triple-double of the season.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.
Miami didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Toronto when the two teams previously met in April, but they still walked away with a 114-109 win. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Raptors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.20
Odds
The Heat are a 3-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 19 out of their last 32 games against Miami.
- Apr 03, 2022 - Miami 114 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 01, 2022 - Toronto 110 vs. Miami 106
- Jan 29, 2022 - Toronto 124 vs. Miami 120
- Jan 17, 2022 - Miami 104 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 24, 2021 - Miami 116 vs. Toronto 108
- Jan 22, 2021 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 81
- Jan 20, 2021 - Miami 111 vs. Toronto 102
- Aug 03, 2020 - Toronto 107 vs. Miami 103
- Jan 02, 2020 - Miami 84 vs. Toronto 76
- Dec 03, 2019 - Miami 121 vs. Toronto 110
- Apr 07, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 10, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Miami 104
- Dec 26, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Miami 104
- Nov 25, 2018 - Toronto 125 vs. Miami 115
- Apr 11, 2018 - Miami 116 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 13, 2018 - Toronto 115 vs. Miami 112
- Jan 09, 2018 - Miami 90 vs. Toronto 89
- Apr 07, 2017 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 23, 2017 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 84
- Mar 11, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Toronto 89
- Nov 04, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 87
- May 15, 2016 - Toronto 116 vs. Miami 89
- May 13, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Toronto 91
- May 11, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Miami 91
- May 09, 2016 - Miami 94 vs. Toronto 87
- May 07, 2016 - Toronto 95 vs. Miami 91
- May 05, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 92
- May 03, 2016 - Miami 102 vs. Toronto 96
- Mar 12, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Miami 104
- Jan 22, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 81
- Dec 18, 2015 - Toronto 108 vs. Miami 94
- Nov 08, 2015 - Miami 96 vs. Toronto 76