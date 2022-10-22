Who's Playing

Toronto @ Miami

Current Records: Toronto 1-1; Miami 0-2

What to Know

The Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors will face off at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at FTX Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Miami came up short against the Boston Celtics on Friday, falling 111-104. Despite their loss, the Heat got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Toronto had to settle for a 109-105 defeat against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Toronto's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Pascal Siakam, who dropped a triple-double on 37 points, 12 boards, and 11 assists. That's Siakam's first triple-double of the season.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

Miami didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Toronto when the two teams previously met in April, but they still walked away with a 114-109 win. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Raptors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.20

Odds

The Heat are a 3-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 19 out of their last 32 games against Miami.