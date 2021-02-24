Who's Playing
Toronto @ Miami
Current Records: Toronto 16-16; Miami 14-17
What to Know
After seven games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami should still be riding high after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to right the ship.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami wrapped it up with a 108-94 win on the road. Among those leading the charge for Miami was shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who had 20 points and nine assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, falling 109-102. Despite the loss, the Raptors had strong showings from power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 22 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds, and shooting guard Norman Powell, who had 24 points and six assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The Heat's win brought them up to 14-17 while Toronto's defeat pulled them down to 16-16. Miami is 6-7 after wins this season, and Toronto is 7-8 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: CTV Sportsnet Toronto
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Miami.
- Jan 22, 2021 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 81
- Jan 20, 2021 - Miami 111 vs. Toronto 102
- Aug 03, 2020 - Toronto 107 vs. Miami 103
- Jan 02, 2020 - Miami 84 vs. Toronto 76
- Dec 03, 2019 - Miami 121 vs. Toronto 110
- Apr 07, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 10, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Miami 104
- Dec 26, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Miami 104
- Nov 25, 2018 - Toronto 125 vs. Miami 115
- Apr 11, 2018 - Miami 116 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 13, 2018 - Toronto 115 vs. Miami 112
- Jan 09, 2018 - Miami 90 vs. Toronto 89
- Apr 07, 2017 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 23, 2017 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 84
- Mar 11, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Toronto 89
- Nov 04, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 87
- May 15, 2016 - Toronto 116 vs. Miami 89
- May 13, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Toronto 91
- May 11, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Miami 91
- May 09, 2016 - Miami 94 vs. Toronto 87
- May 07, 2016 - Toronto 95 vs. Miami 91
- May 05, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 92
- May 03, 2016 - Miami 102 vs. Toronto 96
- Mar 12, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Miami 104
- Jan 22, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 81
- Dec 18, 2015 - Toronto 108 vs. Miami 94
- Nov 08, 2015 - Miami 96 vs. Toronto 76