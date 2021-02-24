Who's Playing

Toronto @ Miami

Current Records: Toronto 16-16; Miami 14-17

What to Know

After seven games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami should still be riding high after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami wrapped it up with a 108-94 win on the road. Among those leading the charge for Miami was shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who had 20 points and nine assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Toronto came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, falling 109-102. Despite the loss, the Raptors had strong showings from power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 22 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds, and shooting guard Norman Powell, who had 24 points and six assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Heat's win brought them up to 14-17 while Toronto's defeat pulled them down to 16-16. Miami is 6-7 after wins this season, and Toronto is 7-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: CTV Sportsnet Toronto

CTV Sportsnet Toronto Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Toronto have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Miami.