Who's Playing
Houston @ Miami
Current Records: Houston 15-42; Miami 29-28
What to Know
The Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat will face off at 8 p.m. ET April 19 at AmericanAirlines Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
On Sunday, the Rockets narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Orlando Magic 114-110. Houston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Jae'Sean Tate led the charge as he had 14 points and six assists in addition to seven boards and three blocks.
Speaking of close games: Miami skirted by the Brooklyn Nets 109-107 on Sunday thanks to a clutch jumper from center Bam Adebayo as the clock expired. The top scorer for the Heat was Adebayo (21 points).
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 19-38 ATS, to cover the spread.
The wins brought Houston up to 15-42 and Miami to 29-28. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets have only been able to knock down 44.30% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Heat's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them third in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won six out of their last 11 games against Houston.
- Feb 11, 2021 - Miami 101 vs. Houston 94
- Nov 27, 2019 - Houston 117 vs. Miami 108
- Nov 03, 2019 - Miami 129 vs. Houston 100
- Feb 28, 2019 - Houston 121 vs. Miami 118
- Dec 20, 2018 - Miami 101 vs. Houston 99
- Feb 07, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. Miami 101
- Jan 22, 2018 - Houston 99 vs. Miami 90
- Feb 15, 2017 - Miami 117 vs. Houston 109
- Jan 17, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Houston 103
- Feb 02, 2016 - Houston 115 vs. Miami 102
- Nov 01, 2015 - Miami 109 vs. Houston 89