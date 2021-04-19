Who's Playing

Houston @ Miami

Current Records: Houston 15-42; Miami 29-28

What to Know

The Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat will face off at 8 p.m. ET April 19 at AmericanAirlines Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

On Sunday, the Rockets narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Orlando Magic 114-110. Houston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Jae'Sean Tate led the charge as he had 14 points and six assists in addition to seven boards and three blocks.

Speaking of close games: Miami skirted by the Brooklyn Nets 109-107 on Sunday thanks to a clutch jumper from center Bam Adebayo as the clock expired. The top scorer for the Heat was Adebayo (21 points).

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 19-38 ATS, to cover the spread.

The wins brought Houston up to 15-42 and Miami to 29-28. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets have only been able to knock down 44.30% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Heat's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them third in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won six out of their last 11 games against Houston.