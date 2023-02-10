Who's Playing
Houston @ Miami
Current Records: Houston 13-42; Miami 30-25
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami Heat and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 27 of 2019. Houston will head out on the road to face off against Miami at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Miami-Dade Arena. The Heat will need to watch out since Houston has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
Houston was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 130-128 to the Sacramento Kings. Shooting guard Jalen Green put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Miami beat the Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Wednesday. Miami's center Bam Adebayo did his thing and had 38 points in addition to nine boards.
The Rockets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Houston's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Miami's victory lifted them to 30-25 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 13-42. Allowing an average of 118.18 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Heat are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won ten out of their last 15 games against Houston.
- Dec 15, 2022 - Miami 111 vs. Houston 108
- Mar 07, 2022 - Miami 123 vs. Houston 106
- Dec 31, 2021 - Miami 120 vs. Houston 110
- Apr 19, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Houston 91
- Feb 11, 2021 - Miami 101 vs. Houston 94
- Nov 27, 2019 - Houston 117 vs. Miami 108
- Nov 03, 2019 - Miami 129 vs. Houston 100
- Feb 28, 2019 - Houston 121 vs. Miami 118
- Dec 20, 2018 - Miami 101 vs. Houston 99
- Feb 07, 2018 - Houston 109 vs. Miami 101
- Jan 22, 2018 - Houston 99 vs. Miami 90
- Feb 15, 2017 - Miami 117 vs. Houston 109
- Jan 17, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Houston 103
- Feb 02, 2016 - Houston 115 vs. Miami 102
- Nov 01, 2015 - Miami 109 vs. Houston 89