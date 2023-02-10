Who's Playing

Houston @ Miami

Current Records: Houston 13-42; Miami 30-25

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami Heat and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 27 of 2019. Houston will head out on the road to face off against Miami at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Miami-Dade Arena. The Heat will need to watch out since Houston has now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Houston was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 130-128 to the Sacramento Kings. Shooting guard Jalen Green put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Miami beat the Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Wednesday. Miami's center Bam Adebayo did his thing and had 38 points in addition to nine boards.

The Rockets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Houston's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Miami's victory lifted them to 30-25 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 13-42. Allowing an average of 118.18 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won ten out of their last 15 games against Houston.