The Miami Heat will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat are 29-28 overall and 16-13 at home, while Houston is 15-42 overall and 8-21 on the road. The Heat won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 11, 101-94.

Miami is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.5.

Heat vs. Rockets spread: Heat -6.5

Heat vs. Rockets over-under: 216.5 points

Heat vs. Rockets money line: Miami -270, Houston +230



What you need to know about the Heat

Miami topped the Brooklyn Nets 109-107 on Sunday, getting a clutch jumper from Bam Adebayo as the clock expired. Adebayo (21 points) was the top scorer for Miami. He also had 15 points and five assists. Adebayo will sit out on Monday because of right knee soreness.

Miami has a half-game lead for the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference. The Heat snapped a three-game losing streak with the win over Brooklyn. Jimmy Butler (ankle), Goran Dragic (back, knee) and Andre Iguodala (leg) are questionable for Monday's game. Tyler Herro (foot) is out.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston topped the Orlando Magic clashed on Sunday, 114-110. Jae'Sean Tate had 14 points and six assists along with seven rebounds and three blocks. The Rockets ended a five-game losing streak with the win. Former Heat center Kelly Olynyk scored 24 points and Kevin Porter Jr. had 22.

The Rockets also halted a five-game road losing streak on Sunday. Houston has only been able to knock down 44.3 percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. Eric Gordon (groin), Sterling Brown (knee) and Danuel House Jr. (ankle) are out for Monday's game.

