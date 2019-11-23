Heat vs. Sixers odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 23 predictions from proven simulation

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 10-5 overall and 6-0 at home, while Miami is 11-3 overall and 5-3 on the road. It's Jimmy Butler's return to Philadelphia after electing to sign with Miami during free agency. The NBA All-Star spent just one partial season with the Sixers but never really gelled with fellow superstars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Philadelphia is favored by four points in the latest Sixers vs. Heat odds, while the over-under is set at 212.5. Before entering any Heat vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It's off to a profitable start on all-top rated picks again this season, and enters Week 5 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 9-4 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated 76ers vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The 76ers strolled past San Antonio with points to spare on Friday, taking the matchup 115-104. Philadelphia is now up to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with the win. It was the Sixers' third consecutive win and their second cover during that span. Simmons had a triple-double in the victory with 10 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 26 points and Embiid had a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over Chicago on Friday, winning 116-108. Among those leading the charge for Miami was Butler, who had 27 points and seven assists along with five rebounds. The Heat have now won six games in a row and are up to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings despite the fact that Justise Winslow hasn't played since Nov. 5 with a concussion. Winslow will miss yet another game on Saturday, but the Heat are 6-1 against the spread without him, thanks in large part to six other players averaging double-figures in scoring this season.

So who wins Heat vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the 76ers vs. Heat spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.