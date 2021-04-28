Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Miami
Current Records: San Antonio 31-29; Miami 32-30
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to AmericanAirlines Arena at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. They should still be riding high after a win, while the Miami Heat will be looking to right the ship.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but San Antonio ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 146-143 victory over the Washington Wizards. Small forward DeMar DeRozan continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 37 points and ten dimes.
Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, falling 110-102. Despite the loss, the Heat got a solid performance out of small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 33 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.
San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
San Antonio suffered a grim 107-87 defeat to Miami in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Can the Spurs avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won seven out of their last 11 games against Miami.
- Apr 21, 2021 - Miami 107 vs. San Antonio 87
- Jan 19, 2020 - San Antonio 107 vs. Miami 102
- Jan 15, 2020 - Miami 106 vs. San Antonio 100
- Mar 20, 2019 - Miami 110 vs. San Antonio 105
- Nov 07, 2018 - Miami 95 vs. San Antonio 88
- Dec 06, 2017 - San Antonio 117 vs. Miami 105
- Oct 25, 2017 - San Antonio 117 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 14, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Miami 90
- Oct 30, 2016 - San Antonio 106 vs. Miami 99
- Mar 23, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Miami 88
- Feb 09, 2016 - San Antonio 119 vs. Miami 101