San Antonio @ Miami

Current Records: San Antonio 31-29; Miami 32-30

The San Antonio Spurs will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to AmericanAirlines Arena at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. They should still be riding high after a win, while the Miami Heat will be looking to right the ship.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but San Antonio ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 146-143 victory over the Washington Wizards. Small forward DeMar DeRozan continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 37 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, falling 110-102. Despite the loss, the Heat got a solid performance out of small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 33 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

San Antonio suffered a grim 107-87 defeat to Miami in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Can the Spurs avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last 11 games against Miami.