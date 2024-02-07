The San Antonio Spurs will visit the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Kaseya Center. Miami is 27-24 overall and 14-12 at home, while San Antonio is 10-40 overall and 5-19 on the road. Miami has dominated the series of late, winning eight of the last 10 against San Antonio and going 6-3-1 against the spread during that span.

However, neither team has been a profitable play against the spread this season, with the Heat going 23-27 against the number while the Spurs are 23-26. Miami is favored by 8 points in the latest Heat vs. Spurs odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 226 points. Before entering any Spurs vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 51-33 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on San Antonio vs. Miami. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Spurs vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Spurs spread: Heat -8

Heat vs. Spurs over/under: 226 points

Heat vs. Spurs money line: Heat: -352, Spurs: +278

Heat vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 117-101 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Devin Vassell had 22 points and six rebounds in the loss, while rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama had 19 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is now averaging 20.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.1 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. Saturday's double-double was his sixth in the last seven games and his 24th double-double overall during the 2023-24 season. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, Miami scored a conclusive win against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday 121-95. Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler were among the main playmakers for the Heat as the former scored 18 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds, while the latter scored 23 points with eight assists and eight rebounds.

Rozier was acquired from the Hornets in a trade last month for Kyle Lowry and a lottery-protected first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft, and he's already making an impact. Rozier has had at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in his last three outings, and the Heat have won three of their last four games. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Spurs will be relying on another big game from Vassell to pull off a victory. This year, Vassell has averaged 18.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Spurs are 5-10-1 against the spread in their last 16 games when the spread was between +6.5 to +9.5.

The Spurs are 3-5 against the spread in their last 8 games vs teams that win 45-55 percent of games.

The Heat are 10-16 against the spread in their last 26 games when at home.

How to make Heat vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Heat vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Spurs vs. Heat, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 51-33 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.