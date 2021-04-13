The Miami Heat will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 38-15 overall and 21-8 at home, while the Heat are 28-25 overall and 13-12 on the road. The Suns won the first meeting of the season on March 23, 110-100.

Suns vs. Heat spread: Suns -3

Suns vs. Heat over-under: 217 points

Suns vs. Heat money line: Phoenix -150, Miami +130



What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix beat the Houston Rockets 126-120 on Monday. Jae Crowder shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points. The eight 3-pointers were a career high, and he scored all of his points in the first half. The Suns tied an NBA record with 18 3-pointers in the first half. They set a franchise record with 25 3-pointers made in the game.

The Suns have won eight of their past nine games. Devin Booker scored 24 points on Monday. He has scored 24-plus points in his past seven games. Abdel Nader (knee) is out. He has not played since March 21, missing 12 consecutive games.

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, 107-98. Jimmy Butler had 20 points and five assists. Miami held Damian Lillard to 12 points and three field goals in the win. The Heat forced 17 Portland turnovers as they won for the sixth time in their past seven games.

Bam Adebayo scored 22 points on Sunday. Kendrick Nunn added 15 points as a starter in place of the Victor Oladipo, who is out indefinitely because of knee soreness. The Heat have held their opponents to 40.2 points per game in the paint, lowest in the NBA.

