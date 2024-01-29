The Phoenix Suns will face off against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the Kaseya Center. Miami is 24-22 overall and 12-10 at home, while Phoenix is 26-20 overall and 12-9 on the road. Phoenix has won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with Miami while also covering the spread in seven of those meetings.

However, both teams have struggled against the spread in 2023-24, with the Suns entering Monday at 17-28-1 against the number while the Heat are 19-26-1. Miami is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Suns odds and the over/under is 229.5 points. Before entering any Heat vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Phoenix-Miami. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Heat vs. Suns spread: Heat -3.5

Heat vs. Suns over/under: 229.5 points

Heat vs. Suns money line: Heat -163, Suns +137

Heat vs. Suns picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Suns

The point spread may have favored the Suns on Sunday, but the final result did not as they lost 113-98 against the Orlando Magic. Devin Booker put forth a strong effort for the losing side as he scored 44 points coming off a 62-point performance in a loss against the Pacers on Friday.

However, Kevin Durant (15 points) was the only other player on the team to reach double-figures in scoring and Bradley Beal's 4-for-13 performance for nine points was certaintly a disappointment. The Suns assisted on only 19 of their 41 made field goals.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, the Heat's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 125-109 loss against the New York Knicks. The losing side was boosted by Jimmy Butler, who scored 28 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Duncan Robinson also added 19 points off the bench and Bam Adebayo notched his 24th double-double of the season. However, the Heat could do little to slow down New York's outside shooting, with the Knicks going 17-for-33 from the 3-point line.

How to make Heat vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Heat vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Suns vs. Heat, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 48-25 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.