Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Miami

Current Records: Oklahoma City 18-22; Miami 21-20

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami Heat and are hoping to record their first win since Aug. 12 of 2020. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at FTX Arena. OKC is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.7 points per contest.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Oklahoma City and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Thunder wrapped it up with a 120-109 victory at home. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 33 points and five assists along with five rebounds. The game made it Gilgeous-Alexander's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Miami lost 102-101 to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday on a last-minute jumper from Brooklyn's power forward Royce O'Neale with 0:03 remaining. Point guard Kyle Lowry wasn't much of a difference maker for Miami; Lowry played for 31 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.

The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 18-6 against the spread when expected to lose.

OKC is now 18-22 while the Heat sit at 21-20. OKC is 9-8 after wins this year, and Miami is 11-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Miami have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma City.