Playoff positioning will be on the line on Wednesday when the Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder tangle in a seeding game at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla. The Heat (44-27) can move one step closer to clinching the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. They are coming off a 114-92 win over Indiana. Meanwhile, the Thunder (43-27) are in the hunt for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City enters Wednesday's game after a 128-101 loss to the streaking Suns.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET. William Hill lists Miami as a two-point favorite while the over-under, or total number of points William Hill thinks will be scored, is 222 in the latest Heat vs. Thunder odds. Before making any Thunder vs. Heat picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Heat vs. Thunder spread: Miami -2

Heat vs. Thunder over-under: 222 points

Heat vs. Thunder money line: Miami -135, Oklahoma City +115

MIA: Duncan Robinson ranks second in the NBA in 3-pointers made (265) this season

OKC: Danilo Gallinari leads team in scoring (19.1 points per game)

Why the Heat can cover

Miami already has beaten the Thunder handily this season. In January the Heat scored 40 first quarter points and were never seriously threatened in a 115-108 victory at Oklahoma City. Seven of the nine Miami players who saw the court scored double-digit points.

In addition, Bam Adebayo dominated the Thunder in the first matchup. The Miami All-Star had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists against the Thunder. On defense, Adebayo showcased his ability to match up on big men and smaller guards alike, successfully contesting shots by Chris Paul and others.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City has much more motivation than Miami. The Thunder are still battling for playoff positioning in the Western Conference. They could finish as high as the No. 4 seed or as low as No. 6. Meanwhile, the Heat will be either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed in the East, which, with no home-court advantage in the bubble, gives Miami little, if any, incentive on Wednesday evening.

In addition, the Thunder have been one of the best defensive teams in the bubble. Since the NBA's restart, Oklahoma City ranks second in defensive efficiency (106.0 points per 100 possessions). Plus, Oklahoma City has dominated Miami in its most recent meetings, winning seven of its last 10 matchups against the Heat.

How to make Heat vs. Thunder picks

