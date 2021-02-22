The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Miami Heat at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 12-18 overall and 4-9 at home, while Miami is 13-17 overall and 6-10 on the road. The Heat won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 4, 118-90.

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder didn't have too much trouble with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on Sunday in a 117-101 win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and nine assists. OKC snapped a three-game losing streak and a five-game road losing skid. Hamidou Diallo scored 15 points off the bench,

Al Horford had 16 points and eight rebounds on Sunday. He may be rested on Monday. The Thunder are fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 107.2 scored on average.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami outlasted the Los Angeles Lakers for a 96-94 victory on Saturday. Kendrick Nunn shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 27 points and five rebounds. He is averaging 17.7 points per game in February. The Heat have won two consecutive games and six of their past nine.

The Heat are coming into Monday's game with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, scoring only 106.8 on average. Jimmy Butler has grabbed at least eight rebounds in 11 straight games, becoming the first Miami non-center to accomplish the feat since 2008.

He has four triple-doubles this season, tying for the most in a single season in franchise history. Tyler Herro (hip) is questionable for Monday's game.

