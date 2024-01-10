The Miami Heat will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Kaseya Center. Miami is 21-15 overall and 10-6 at home, while Oklahoma City is 24-11 overall and 10-6 on the road. The Heat have dominated this series in recent years, winning six straight against the Thunder.

Heat vs. Thunder spread: Heat +4.5

Heat vs. Thunder over/under: 234.5 points

Heat vs. Thunder money line: Heat: +151, Thunder: -183

What you need to know about the Heat

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 10 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Heat proved on Monday. The Heat walked away with a 120-113 victory over Houston. The score was all tied up 59-59 at the break, but the Heat were the better team in the second half.

Guard Tyler Herro paced the Heat in scoring in Monday's victory, finishing with 28 points. Center Bam Adebayo also had a productive performance against the Rockets, posting a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds. For the season, Adebayo is averaging 22 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City is coming off a 136-128 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday. The Thunder's victory was a true team effort, with multiple players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chet Holmgren, who scored 31 points along with five assists.

Another player making a difference was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 32 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Gilgeous-Alexander has now scored 30 or more points in 10 of his last 11 games. He's averaging 31.5 points per game this season, which ranks third in the NBA.

