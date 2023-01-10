The Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder meet for a cross-conference NBA matchup on Tuesday evening. The Heat are 21-20 this season, and Miami hosts the matchup with a 11-9 record at home. Oklahoma City is playing well lately, winning three of the last four games, and the Thunder are 18-22 overall. Aleksej Pokusevski (toe), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), and Ousmane Dieng (wrist) are out for the Thunder. Bam Adebayo (wrist) and Tyler Herro (Achilles) are questionable for the Heat, with Kyle Lowry (knee), Caleb Martin (quad), Duncan Robinson (finger), and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) ruled out.

Thunder vs. Heat spread: Heat -4

Thunder vs. Heat over/under: 224.5 points

Thunder vs. Heat money line: Heat -180, Thunder +152

OKC: The Thunder are 10-8 against the spread in road games

MIA: The Heat are 6-13-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Thunder can cover



The Thunder are opportunistic and effective on defense. Oklahoma City is No. 2 in the NBA in creating turnovers, generating 16.9 takeaways per game. The Thunder are also in the top five of the league in steals (8.2 per game) and in the top eight of the league in blocked shots (5.2 per game). Oklahoma City contests shots well, allowing a 46.7% field goal shooting mark, and no team gives up fewer fast break points (11.1 per game) this season.

From there, the Thunder have a favorable matchup against a scuffling Miami offense. The Heat are shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range, ranking in the bottom five of the NBA in both categories, and Miami is also near the bottom of the league in free throw creation with only 21.9 attempts per game.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has three players averaging at least 21 points per game, and the Heat move the ball effectively and unselfishly on offense. The Heat are in the top five of the NBA in turnover avoidance, committing only 13.4 giveaways per game. Oklahoma City's defense has some glaring weaknesses, including bottom-five marks in free throw prevention (25.7 attempts allowed per game) and defensive rebound rate (69.2%).

On the other end, Miami's defense is excellent, allowing only 111.2 points per 100 possessions and leading the league in points allowed in the paint (44.8 per game). The Heat are in the top three of the NBA in free throw prevention, fast break points allowed, turnovers created, and steals per game, with top-10 marks in second-chance points allowed and defensive rebound rate.

