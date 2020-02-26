Heat vs. Timberwolves: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Miami

Current Records: Minnesota 16-40; Miami 36-21

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.77 points per game. They are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Timberwolves are limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.

Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Dallas Mavericks when they played on Monday, losing 139-123. Center Naz Reid had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Miami fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 125-119. Miami was up 99-80 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. They got a solid performance out of power forward Bam Adebayo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 13 rebounds, and nine dimes; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Minnesota have won five out of their last nine games against Miami.