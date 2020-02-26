Heat vs. Timberwolves: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Heat vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Miami
Current Records: Minnesota 16-40; Miami 36-21
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.77 points per game. They are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Timberwolves are limping into the contest on a five-game losing streak.
Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Dallas Mavericks when they played on Monday, losing 139-123. Center Naz Reid had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Miami fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 125-119. Miami was up 99-80 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. They got a solid performance out of power forward Bam Adebayo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 13 rebounds, and nine dimes; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Minnesota have won five out of their last nine games against Miami.
- Oct 27, 2019 - Minnesota 116 vs. Miami 109
- Apr 05, 2019 - Minnesota 111 vs. Miami 109
- Dec 30, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Miami 104
- Nov 24, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Minnesota 97
- Oct 30, 2017 - Minnesota 125 vs. Miami 122
- Mar 17, 2017 - Miami 123 vs. Minnesota 105
- Feb 06, 2017 - Miami 115 vs. Minnesota 113
- Nov 17, 2015 - Minnesota 103 vs. Miami 91
- Nov 05, 2015 - Miami 96 vs. Minnesota 84
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Zion vs. LeBron proves distance between
It wasn't a coincidence James scored a season-high 40 points against the Pelicans on Tuesday
-
Lakers win first LeBron vs. Zion matchup
James and Williamson put on a show Tuesday night
-
Lakers to meet with Waiters, per report
Waiters would fill a need for additional playmaking off the bench
-
Coby White sets NBA record for reserves
White has been putting up big points off of the bench for the Bulls
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
An overview of the NBA's major injuries, regularly updated
-
Rockets owner not afraid of L.A. teams
Tilman Fertitta doesn't seem to grasp the trouble that his Rockets are in
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game