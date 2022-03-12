The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Arena. Miami is 45-23 overall and 24-8 at home, while the Timberwolves are 38-30 overall and 16-18 on the road. Both teams are looking to pile up wins during the final stretch of the season with the Heat looking to hold onto the No. 1 seed in the East, and the Timberwolves looking to move up to No. 6 in the West to get themselves out of the play-in tournament.

Bettors have had success with each franchise this year, as the Heat are 40-28 against the spread, while the Timberwolves are 37-30. Miami is favored by six points in the latest Heat vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 228. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Timberwolves spread: Heat -6

Heat vs. Timberwolves over-under: 228 points

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami didn't have too much trouble with the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Friday as it won 117-105. It was another big night for Miami center Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 17 rebounds. Adebayo is now averaging 19.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season.

Jimmy Butler also made major contributions in the big win with 24 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Tyler Herro and Max Strus provided plenty of scoring pop off the bench as well, with Herro scoring 22 points and Strus putting up 17. The Heat have now covered the spread in six of their last seven games.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Orlando Magic on Friday, falling 118-110. Despite the loss, Minnesota had strong showings from small forward Anthony Edwards, who had 25 points and five assists, and center Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 boards.

The Timberwolves had covered six games in a row prior to the loss to Orlando and is also 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games against the Heat. Most recently, Minnesota defeated Miami 113-101 as one-point underdogs on Nov. 24 with as Edwards poured in 33 points.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Heat picks

