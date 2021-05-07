The Miami Heat will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 35-31 overall and 19-15 at home, while Minnesota is 20-46 overall and 8-25 on the road. The Timberwolves have won the last five games between the teams.

Miami is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Heat vs. Timberwolves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.5.

Heat vs. Timberwolves spread: Heat -6.5

Heat vs. Timberwolves over-under: 226.5 points

Heat vs. Timberwolves money line: Miami -270, Minnesota +230



What you need to know about the Heat

On Tuesday, the Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks at home, 127-113. Miami was down 98-77 at the end of the third quarter. Duncan Robinson (19 points), Goran Dragic (19 points), and Trevor Ariza (18 points) were the top scorers the Heat. Miami is tied for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat had a three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday. Bam Adebayo has recorded 32 double-doubles this season. Jimmy Butler (illness) and Tyler Herro (foot) are questionable for Friday's game.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota fell 139-135 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards shot 8-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points (tying a career high), seven assists and six rebounds. The Timberwolves have the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell scored 22 points each on Wednesday. Minnesota has lost two consecutive games after winning four straight. Jaden McDaniels (personal) is out for Friday's game.

