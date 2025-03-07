The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the Miami Heat in an interconference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. Miami is 29-32 overall and 15-12 at home, while Minnesota is 35-29 overall and 18-15 on the road. The Wolves own a 10-3 record versus Miami over their last 13 matchups, although the Heat prevailed, 95-94, when they last met on Nov. 10. Minnesota is 29-34-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Miami is 27-32-2 versus the number.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Minnesota is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Heat odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 215.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Timberwolves spread: Heat +5.5

Heat vs. Timberwolves over/under: 215.5 points

Heat vs. Timberwolves money line: Heat: +181, Timberwolves: -219

Heat vs. Timberwolves streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Heat can cover

Last Wednesday, the Heat were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 112-107 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite Bam Adebayo dropping a double-double with 34 points and 12 boards. Miami was without Tyler Herro (head), Andrew Wiggins (ankle) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle) in that contest, but all three are questionable to return to action on Friday.

Newcomer Kyle Anderson had an expanded role with the absences on Wednesday and made the most of his increased playing time with seven points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. He also fits into the defense-first culture of Miami, as the Heat allow the seventh-fewest points per game, in part, due to it committing the fewest fouls, and thus, giving up the fewest free throws per game. Additionally, Miami enters Friday's matchup with five straight ATS victories.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves entered their tilt with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday with two consecutive wins, and they'll enter their next game with three. They took down Charlotte 125-110 as Jaden McDaniels led the charge by dropping a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Anthony Edwards, who posted 29 points and six assists.

Minnesota hangs its hat on the defensive end, as the T'Wolves rank among the top seven in points allowed, defensive rating, field goal percentage allowed and 3-point percentage allowed. That defense is primed to possibly get a boost on Friday as Rudy Gobert (back) is questionable to return to the floor after being out since Feb. 12. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year had been playing his best ball of the season prior to the absence as his February averages of 15 points and 12.4 rebounds across seven games were his highest of any month.

How to make Heat vs. Timberwolves picks

