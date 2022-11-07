Who's Playing

Portland @ Miami

Current Records: Portland 6-3; Miami 4-6

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since March 25 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Trail Blazers will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to FTX Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Rip City found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 102-82 punch to the gut against the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday. Portland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 61-40. Shooting guard Keon Johnson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Miami as they fell 101-99 to the Indiana Pacers this past Friday. The losing side was boosted by point guard Tyler Herro, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

Rip City is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Rip City at 6-3 and the Heat at 4-6. Rip City doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 2-0 after losses this season -- so Miami (3-2 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

ROOT Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Heat are a solid 7-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won eight out of their last 15 games against Portland.