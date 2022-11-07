Who's Playing
Portland @ Miami
Current Records: Portland 6-3; Miami 4-6
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since March 25 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Trail Blazers will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to FTX Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Rip City found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 102-82 punch to the gut against the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday. Portland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 61-40. Shooting guard Keon Johnson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Miami as they fell 101-99 to the Indiana Pacers this past Friday. The losing side was boosted by point guard Tyler Herro, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to five boards.
Rip City is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The losses put Rip City at 6-3 and the Heat at 4-6. Rip City doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 2-0 after losses this season -- so Miami (3-2 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ROOT Sports Northwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Heat are a solid 7-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami have won eight out of their last 15 games against Portland.
- Oct 26, 2022 - Miami 119 vs. Portland 98
- Jan 19, 2022 - Miami 104 vs. Portland 92
- Jan 05, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Portland 109
- Apr 11, 2021 - Miami 107 vs. Portland 98
- Mar 25, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Miami 122
- Feb 09, 2020 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 109
- Jan 05, 2020 - Miami 122 vs. Portland 111
- Feb 05, 2019 - Miami 118 vs. Portland 108
- Oct 27, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 12, 2018 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 13, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Miami 95
- Mar 19, 2017 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 104
- Dec 03, 2016 - Portland 99 vs. Miami 92
- Apr 02, 2016 - Portland 110 vs. Miami 93
- Dec 20, 2015 - Miami 116 vs. Portland 109