Who's Playing

Golden State @ Miami

Current Records: Golden State 23-24; Miami 24-24

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 92-87 on Wednesday. Shooting guard Duncan Robinson (20 points) and small forward Jimmy Butler (18 points) were the top scorers for Miami.

Meanwhile, Golden State strolled past the Chicago Bulls with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 116-102. It was another big night for Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, six dimes and five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Miami came up short against the Warriors in the teams' previous meeting in February, falling 120-112. Maybe the Heat will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Miami.