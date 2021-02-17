The Miami Heat will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 15-13 overall and 10-6 at home, while the Heat are 11-16 overall and 4-9 on the road. The Heat have won the last three games between the two teams. Golden State is favored by one-point in the latest Warriors vs. Heat odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Heat vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Warriors vs. Heat spread: Warriors -1

Warriors vs. Heat over-under: 222.5 points

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors embarrassed the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Monday, 129-98. Stephen Curry shot 7-for-11 from downtown and finished with 36 points and six assists. Golden State has won three of its past four games. Draymond Green totaled a career-high-tying 16 assists. It was the largest margin of victory for the Warriors this season.

Golden State outshot Cleveland .523 to .389 from the field on Monday. Curry has scored 30 or more points in five of his last six games, averaging 37.3 points per game during that span. Golden State has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8, which is second best in the league

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, the Heat fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, 125-118. Jimmy Butler posted a triple-double with 30 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Miami missed 28-of-36 three-point attempts. The Heat lost despite outscoring the Clippers 70-52 in the paint.

The Heat will attempt to avoid a third consecutive loss on Wednesday. Miami has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.9, which is fourth best in the league. The Heat have fared well against the spread when playing the Warriors. In fact, Miami is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 meetings with Golden State.

