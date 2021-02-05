Who's Playing
Washington @ Miami
Current Records: Washington 5-13; Miami 7-14
What to Know
The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.11 points per game before their contest Friday. The Wizards and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. Washington isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Miami is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Wednesday. Washington skirted past Miami 103-100. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 32 points in addition to eight boards. Beal's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.
Washington's victory lifted them to 5-13 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 7-14. We'll see if the Wizards can repeat their recent success or if the Heat bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Washington.
- Feb 03, 2021 - Washington 103 vs. Miami 100
- Jan 09, 2021 - Miami 128 vs. Washington 124
- Mar 08, 2020 - Miami 100 vs. Washington 89
- Jan 22, 2020 - Miami 134 vs. Washington 129
- Dec 30, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Miami 105
- Dec 06, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 103
- Mar 23, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 108
- Jan 04, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Washington 109
- Nov 10, 2018 - Washington 116 vs. Miami 110
- Oct 18, 2018 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 10, 2018 - Miami 129 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 06, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 17, 2017 - Miami 91 vs. Washington 88
- Nov 15, 2017 - Washington 102 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - Miami 110 vs. Washington 102
- Apr 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Washington 103
- Dec 12, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 19, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 20, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 94
- Jan 20, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Miami 87
- Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 97 vs. Washington 75
- Dec 07, 2015 - Washington 114 vs. Miami 103