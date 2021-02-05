Who's Playing

Washington @ Miami

Current Records: Washington 5-13; Miami 7-14

What to Know

The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.11 points per game before their contest Friday. The Wizards and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. Washington isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Miami is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Wednesday. Washington skirted past Miami 103-100. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 32 points in addition to eight boards. Beal's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Washington's victory lifted them to 5-13 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 7-14. We'll see if the Wizards can repeat their recent success or if the Heat bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Washington.