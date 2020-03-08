Heat vs. Wizards odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, March 8 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle Sunday as the Washington Wizards and the Miami Heat will face off at 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena. Washington is 23-39 overall and 15-15 at home, while Miami is 40-23 overall and 13-19 on the road. The Heat have won two of the three previous meetings with the Wizards this season. Washington, meanwhile, has lost six of its last nine games. Miami is favored by five-points in the latest Wizards vs. Heat odds, and the over-under is set at 231.5. Before entering any Heat vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wizards vs. Heat spread: Heat -5

Wizards vs. Heat over-under: 231.5 points

Wizards vs. Heat money line: Washington +171, Miami -201

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat couldn't overcome the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, falling 110-104. Jimmy Butler put forth a good effort for the losing side, scoring 28 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dealing six assists. Butler leads the Heat with 20.5 points per game, with Goran Dragic adding 16.4 points and Bam Adebayo chipping in 16.0 points per outing.

In addition, the Heat have dominated this series of late. In fact, Miami is 7-3 in its last 10 games against the Wizards. However, Miami is just 1-7 against the spread in its last eight games on the road.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington snapped a two-game losing streak Friday by downing the Atlanta Hawks 118-112. Bradley Beal did his thing, shooting 7-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 35 points. Beal is second in the NBA in scoring with 30.5 points per game, and he's scored 30 or more points in seven of his last eight outings.

The Wizards will also enter Sunday's contest confident they can keep this game close. That's because Washington is 4-1 against the spread in its last five home games.

