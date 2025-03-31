The Miami Heat (33-41) will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Washington Wizards (16-58) on Monday night. Miami is two wins away from clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, leading Toronto by 5.5 games for tenth place in the standings. Washington has lost seven of its last eight games, falling to Brooklyn in a 115-112 final on Saturday. The Wizards are in last place in the Eastern Conference and are a half-game ahead of Utah for the worst record in the NBA.

Tipoff from Capital One Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Heat are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Wizards vs. Heat odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 216.5.

Heat vs. Wizards spread: Miami -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Heat vs. Wizards over/under: 216.5 points

Heat vs. Wizards money line: Miami -400, Washington +310

MIA: The Heat are 34-39-1 against the spread this season

WAS: The Wizards are 30-43-1 against the spread this season

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is coming off a competitive game against Brooklyn on Saturday, losing to the Nets on a lay-up with 7.7 seconds remaining. AJ Johnson, who was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee, had a career-high 20 points in that loss. Guard Colby Jones also scored 20 points on 7 of 11 shooting off the bench, while guard Jaylen Martin chipped in 13 points and six rebounds.

Alex Sarr was Washington's No. 2 overall pick in 2024, and he has scored in double figures in nine of his last 10 games. Meanwhile, guard Jordan Poole is closing in on Bradley Beal's franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season, needing three triples to set the record. Miami only has one win in its last six road games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami won both prior meetings between these teams this season, including a 16-point win at home earlier this month. The Heat are riding a four-game winning streak, which is the third-longest active streak in the league. They only need two wins to clinch a spot in the play-in tournament following their recent hot streak.

Star guard Tyler Herro has scored 115 combined points in his last four games, serving as the catalyst for Miami's offense. He is facing a Wizards defense that allowed 162 points in a loss to the Pacers last week, which were the most points scored by any team in a game this season. Miami has covered the spread in six straight games, while Washington has only covered once in its last eight games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

