Heat vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 30 predictions from proven projection model

The Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Capital One Arena. Washington is 9-22 overall and 4-7 at home, while Miami is 24-8 overall and 9-7 on the road. The Heat took the first meeting between these two teams this season, 112-103 on Dec. 6. They have won five games in a row, including two by one point. The Wizards, meanwhile, stumble into Monday's contest having lost 14 of their past 18 games. Miami is favored by nine-points in the latest Wizards vs. Heat odds, while the over-under is set at 227.5.

Washington came up short against New York on Saturday, falling 107-100. Troy Brown Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-18 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court. Isaiah Thomas returned from a two-game absence and finished with 20 points. Bradley Beal missed Saturday's game because of knee soreness and is questionable for tonight. That doesn't bode well for the Wizards, who will also be without Davis Bertans (quad), Moe Wagner (ankle), Thomas Bryant (foot) and Rui Hachimura (groin) against the Heat.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami won 117-116 over Philadelphia in its last outing. Jimmy Butler had 25 points and nine assists along with nine boards. Butler leads Miami in scoring (20.5) and assists (6.7). He had a triple-double in the first meeting against the Wizards with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Butler has been the catalyst of Miami's offense, which has scored 100 or more points in eight consecutive games.

