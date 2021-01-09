The Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 2-7 overall and 0-4 at home, while the Heat are 3-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Heat won three of the four meetings between the teams last season.

Miami is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Heat odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 230.

Wizards vs. Heat spread: Wizards +6.5

Wizards vs. Heat over-under: 230 points

Wizards vs. Heat Washington +230; Miami -270



What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday, 116-107. Bradley Beal scored 41 points and collected eight rebounds one game after tying a franchise record with 60 points against Philadelphia. Russell Westbrook turned the ball over seven times en route to a 4-for-16,12-point finish. He was playing two days after dislocating a finger and had two fingers taped together. Rui Hachimura had 17 points and Davis Bertans added 13 .

Beal has scored 25-plus points in four consecutive games since the calendar flipped to 2021. He has nine consecutive 20-point games to open the season, a Washington franchise record. Beal has the longest active streak of 20-point games in the NBA (32). Westbrook has already registered three triple-doubles with at least 20 points so far this season, and needs one more to tie the franchise record of four for a career.

Washington is worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 122.1 on average. The Wizards have 11 players with three-or-fewer years of NBA experience.

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat fell 107-105 to Boston on Wednesday. It was the second loss in three games for Miami. The Celtics won the game on a putback with 0.2 seconds remaining. Jimmy Butler had 26 points along with eight boards and three blocks. Duncan Robinson scored 16 points, Bam Adebayo had 15 and Goran Dragic added 14. The Heat will now look to improve on their 87-42 all-time record vs. Washington.

Miami has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.3, which is third in the league. The Heat have employed a different starting lineup in six of seven games this season. Adebayo is averaging 18.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.14 steals per game while shooting 64.9 percent from the field.

Butler is averaging 2.20 steals so fat this season, which is second in the NBA. Kelly Olynyk has made 15 3-point field goals, second-most on the team.

