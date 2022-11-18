The Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 8-7 overall and 5-4 at home, while the Heat are 7-8 overall and 1-4 on the road. Miami is battling a host of injuries at the moment with Jimmy Butler (knee) and Tyler Herro (ankle) out, while Bam Adebayo (knee) and Caleb Martin (knee) are both questionable. Washington, however, is relatively healthy at the moment with only Delon Wright (hamstring) on the injury report.

Wizards vs. Heat spread: Wizards -6

Wizards vs. Heat over/under: 216.5 points

Wizards vs. Heat money line: Wizards -225, Miami +185

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington lost 121-120 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday on a jumper from Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 0:01 left to play. Washington was up 67-54 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 27 points along with nine boards, and shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 25 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

Beal and Porzingis have been an effective inside-out scoring combo when healthy, as Beal is averaging 21.9 points per game while shooting 51.2% from the floor while Porzingis is averaging 21.0 points per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 40.2% from the 3-point line. Washington has covered the spread in two if its last three head-to-head matchups with Miami.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, falling 112-104. The top scorers for the Heat were shooting guard Max Strus (20 points) and point guard Kyle Lowry (19 points).

With Miami dealing with a lengthy injury list, Strus can help pick up the scoring load as he's averaging 15.1 points per game this season and Wednesday's game was his fifth of the year with at least 20 points.

