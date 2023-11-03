We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards meet on opening night of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. Miami is 1-4 overall and 1-1 at home, while Washington is 1-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. These teams split their four meetings last season, with the home team winning each time.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat are favored by 9 points, per SportsLine consensus, in the latest Wizards vs. Heat odds, and the over/under is 225 points. Before entering any Heat vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Wizards spread: Heat -9

Heat vs. Wizards over/under: 225 points

Heat vs. Wizards money line: Heat: -444, Wizards: +341

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss as they fell to Brooklyn 109-105. It was Miami's third straight loss against the spread, but it still had its share of impressive performances. Bam Adebayo dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds to go along with three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Tyler Herro leads Miami with 26.2 points per game after hearing his name floated in trade rumors throughout the offseason. However, the Heat aren't getting much from Herro's backcourt mate in Kyle Lowry. The 37-year-old is averaging just six points per game in over 30 minutes per night. Meanwhile, Caleb Martin has played just one game so far this season and is listed as out with a knee injury.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, Washington couldn't handle Atlanta on Wednesday and fell 130-121. The game wasn't as close as the score indicated as Atlanta led by as many as 26 points. Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 25 points, while Deni Avdija added 22 points.

Washington is last in the NBA in defense, allowing a league-high 126.2 points per game. On offense, just two players are averaging more than 13 PPG in Kuzma (23 PPG) and newcomer Jordan Poole (17.3). The former Warrior hasn't had the most efficient start to the season, shooting 38.5% from the field and 24.1% from beyond the arc. The Wizards will be without Corey Kispert (ankle) on Friday, robbing the team of one of its five players averaging in double-figures.

