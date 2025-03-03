The Miami Heat will host the Washington Wizards for an Eastern Conference matchup on Monday night. Miami is 28-31 on the season and currently sits seventh in the East standings while Washington has the worst record in the NBA at 11-48. The Heat have won seven of their last 10 head-to-head matchups against their Southeast Division rivals and have also gone 5-3-2 against the spread during that span.

Tipoff from the Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Wizards odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any Wizards vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Washington and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Wizards spread: Miami -8.5

Heat vs. Wizards over/under: 218.5 points

Heat vs. Wizards money line: Miami -362, Washington +286

Why the Heat can cover

Miami will have a quick turnaround on Monday night after suffering a 116-112 loss in overtime to the New York Knicks on Sunday. Bam Adebayo went 12-for-16 from the floor and finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the defeat, but the Heat were beat 46-34 on the glass.

However, the Heat did still cover the spread as 6-point underdogs and they've now covered in each of their last three outings (all home games). They've also won six of their last seven home matchups with the Wizards and covered comfortably as 9.5-point favorites in a 118-98 win over Washington on Nov. 2.

Why the Wizards can cover

Meanwhile, Washington could have its eye towards the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes at the 2025 NBA Draft, but the Wizards have still managed to cover the spread in nine of their last 12 games despite dealing with a lengthy injury list. They've also won outright as underdogs in two of their last three games entering Monday night.

That includes a 113-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets on the road this past Saturday. Eight players reached double-figures in scoring for the Wizards while the team also won the rebounding battle (48-44) and the turnover battle (17-15).

