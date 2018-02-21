Heat will reportedly honor victims of Stoneman Douglas shooting with jersey patch

The design for the patch is still being worked on

The Miami Heat will honor victims of last week's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida by wearing patches on their jerseys for the remainder of the season, as first reported by Will Manso of WPLG.

The Heat will begin wearing the patches during Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Manso reports, and the design is still being finalized.

The patches will honor the victims of the shooting, in which 17 people were killed.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories