Heat's Andre Iguodala says he had a 'Romo moment' and 'sniffed out' trade from Warriors to Grizzlies
Iguodala was traded from Golden State to make financial room for D'Angelo Russell last summer
SAN FRANCISCO -- The interview room at Chase Center was a little more crowded than usual on Monday evening, when the return of Andre Iguodala sparked the need for an impromptu press conference. Iguodala, now a member of the Miami Heat, is expected to be honored by the Golden State Warriors during Monday night's game, but beforehand he discussed last summer's trade that sent him from the Warriors to the Grizzlies, for whom he never suited up.
Many wondered how Iguodala took the news when he was traded from an organization where he won three championships in six seasons. Just after the start of free agency last summer, the Warriors traded Iguodala and a 2024 first-round pick to the Memphis in a salary dump to make room for D'Angelo Russell, whom they had acquired in a sign-and-trade with Brooklyn for Kevin Durant. Last week, Russell was traded to Minnesota for Andrew Wiggins and picks.
We've seen players, Andre Drummond most recently, express contempt for the way teams blindside them with trades. Iguodala is one of the smartest players in the league, both on and off the court, so it's not surprising that he saw the Warriors' move coming before they even made it.
"I had a Romo moment. I think I sniffed it out before it happened," Iguodala said before Monday's game. "I've just been around the game for a while. You kind of see how things are played, and you see how a domino effect can happen. ... Understanding the lay of free agency and how things work, like that domino effect, anything can happen. I wasn't surprised -- it was a good business move."
Iguodala is, of course, referencing former Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-commentator Tony Romo, who is known for his uncanny ability to predict plays on CBS Sports' NFL broadcasts before they happen in the game. Iguodala has been around the NBA long enough to understand that it's a business, as he clearly displayed by sitting out more than half of the 2019-20 season before being traded to a contender and receiving an extension. Warriors coach Steve Kerr reiterated Iguodala's unparalleled intelligence before Monday's game.
"I've never been around a smarter basketball player, and I've been around a lot of smart players," Kerr said of Iguodala. "What makes him really unique is his brain, and the combination of his fundamental base with the athleticism."
The Heat are hoping that Iguodala's IQ and athleticism will help them in what should be a highly competitive Eastern Conference playoff race.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Butler recruits Embiid on social media
If Joel Embiid is available, Jimmy Butler made it clear where he wants to see his former teammate...
-
Winners and Losers: Wolves get their man
Andre Iguodala got his wish, so did D'Angelo Russell. Meanwhile, the Sixers' road slide continues
-
Warriors owner defends Wiggins trade
After one of the NBA trade deadline's most polarizing moves, Golden State is preparing to compete...
-
Giannis announces the birth of child
Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend announce their first child together
-
NBA partners with Hennessy
There's a new spirit representing the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball
-
Towns, Russell giving free tickets away
It'll be the debut of Russell in a Wolves jersey after being traded last week
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant