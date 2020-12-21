Bam Adebayo is giving back to his community in a big way during the 2020 holiday season. The Miami Heat star recently helped a single mother in the city who was facing eviction. The center surprised Travillia Bogan of Miami, who has four children, by covering her rent for an entire year, according to Complex.

He is also paying for upgrades inside the home, as well as the landscaping on the property.

"It's gotta be No. 1," the 23-year-old said. "Just helping somebody like that, in that situation, and all the negative situations that's happened to her the last couple of months, that's definitely top of my list."

Adebayo has been in the giving spirit. He recently bought his mother Marilyn Blount a new home for her 56th birthday. After giving his mom the generous gift, he explained how important the moment was.

"That was something I've always had in my mind, I always wanted to do, and just having an opportunity to do it for my mom is an incredible, incredible experience," he said. "It's indescribable just for the fact, the moment, I was so nervous, because I never really gave her a gift like that. It kind of gave me like a feel like when I first stepped on the Finals court."

Adebayo said he has been wanting to do this for his mom since his freshman year of high school, but finally had the means to do it after signing a five-year, $163-million contract extension with Miami in November.