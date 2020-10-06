The Miami Heat will have their All-Star big man in Bam Adebayo for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. After injuring his neck in Game 1, which required him to miss the second half of that contest, Adebayo was sidelined for the next two games while trying to get back to 100 percent health. In his absence, the Heat managed to take a game off of the Lakers, and trail 2-1 in the series heading into the Game 4 showdown on Tuesday night.

Adebayo was previously upgraded to questionable on the injury report issued on Monday night. During a conference call with reporters that afternoon, he said that he was hopeful that he would be on the court for Game 4, but that it was ultimately up to the medical staff to make the final call. It appears as though he's in good enough shape to take the court, which should be a huge sigh of relief for the Heat who showed some life after a Game 3 win on Sunday.