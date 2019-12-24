Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. puts Rudy Gobert on a poster with one of the nastiest dunks you'll ever see

MIAMI -- Derrick Jones Jr. has gone from an undrafted free agent to a key piece in the Miami Heat rotation and one of the craziest athletes in the NBA. At 6-foot-6 with a seven-foot wingspan, Jones Jr. -- nicknamed "Airplane Mode" -- can flat out fly, and he is not afraid to try to dunk over anyone from just about anywhere near the paint.

Monday night, Utah Jazz big man and back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert was the victim. It happened with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter. Jones' Jr. picked up an errant pass from Kendrick Nunn, found an invisible trampoline, and literally threw the ball in over Gobert from well outside the restricted area.

DERRICK JONES JR. ON THE REIGNING DPOY 🔨 pic.twitter.com/UfiH4QtQej — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2019

American Airlines Arena erupted, and as you can see from Jones Jr.'s reaction, even he couldn't believe what he just did. A debate immediately started among the media whether this counts as a dunk because Jones Jr. never technically touched the rim. I guess it's a fair question, but that he was so far away from the rim that he couldn't touch it, even with some of the longest arms in the league, and still threw the thing down only makes it a more miraculous feat.

If this dunk, or whatever you want to call it, doesn't lead SportsCenter Monday night, something is very wrong.