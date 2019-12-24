Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. puts Rudy Gobert on a poster with one of the nastiest dunks you'll ever see
Jones Jr. couldn't believe it after his impressive finish over one of the NBA's best defenders
MIAMI -- Derrick Jones Jr. has gone from an undrafted free agent to a key piece in the Miami Heat rotation and one of the craziest athletes in the NBA. At 6-foot-6 with a seven-foot wingspan, Jones Jr. -- nicknamed "Airplane Mode" -- can flat out fly, and he is not afraid to try to dunk over anyone from just about anywhere near the paint.
Monday night, Utah Jazz big man and back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert was the victim. It happened with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter. Jones' Jr. picked up an errant pass from Kendrick Nunn, found an invisible trampoline, and literally threw the ball in over Gobert from well outside the restricted area.
American Airlines Arena erupted, and as you can see from Jones Jr.'s reaction, even he couldn't believe what he just did. A debate immediately started among the media whether this counts as a dunk because Jones Jr. never technically touched the rim. I guess it's a fair question, but that he was so far away from the rim that he couldn't touch it, even with some of the longest arms in the league, and still threw the thing down only makes it a more miraculous feat.
If this dunk, or whatever you want to call it, doesn't lead SportsCenter Monday night, something is very wrong.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade grades: Cavs-Jazz deal makes sense
The Cavaliers sent Clarkson to the Jazz for Dante Exum and two future second-round picks
-
Report: Cavs, Jazz swap Clarkson, Exum
The Jazz will send the Cavaliers two future second-round picks
-
LeBron, Davis questionable vs. Clips
Davis appeared to hyperextend his knee during Sunday's game while James sat out with a thoracic...
-
Report: NBA investigated Kawhi's uncle
The Lakers are reportedly very upset with the manner in which Kawhi Leonard conducted his free...
-
2019 NBA Christmas Day primer
LeBron and A.D. take on Kawhi and P.G. for the first time, representing just a few of the many...
-
Bucks' dominance and state of the East
Everything you need to know about the Eastern Conference in advance of one of the NBA's biggest...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans