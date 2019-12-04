Heat's Dion Waiters spotted eating popcorn on bench during game against Raptors

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters has yet to play in a game this season, but that hasn't stopped him from making headlines. During Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, Waiters was seen sitting on the Heat bench eating popcorn.

Waiters was active for the first time since his team-imposed 10-game suspension ended.

Waiters was forced to serve a 10-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team." The Heat guard suffered a panic attack on a team flight after reportedly eating a THC-infused edible gummy.

It was also reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania that Waiters received the gummy from a teammate. However, Waiters never revealed who that was. The Players Association did file an appeal to get Waiters' suspension dropped, but that was denied.

The Heat haven't missed a beat without Waiters so far this season as they're off to a 15-5 start. Miami came away with a 121-110 overtime win against Toronto on Tuesday behind a 22-point effort from prized offseason acquisition Jimmy Butler.

In the wake of Waiters' absence, the Heat have relied on Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson and rookie Tyler Herro.

It's unclear if Waiters will rejoin the team's backcourt rotation now that his suspension is over. Waiters was active for Tuesday's game, but didn't receive any playing time.