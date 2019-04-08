Heat's Dwyane Wade and family support son, Zion, at Miami Beach Pride

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has been doing everything he can over the past few weeks to help his squad get to the playoffs in his last season. But even as he's busy trying to win games, he's still being a good parent by supporting his son, Zion.

Over the weekend, Wade posted messages to Instagram in support of his son, who marched at Miami Beach Pride. Wade wasn't able to attend because of the Heat's game in Toronto against the Raptors, but his wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade (Zion's step-mom) and oldest son, Zaire, were there in support.

"We support each other with Pride," Wade wrote in an Instagram caption of a picture featuring Union-Wade and Zion.

Union-Wade and Zion at Miami Beach Pride Dwyane Wade's Instagram

"It's a family thing," he captioned another photo, this one featuring his two sons, Zaire and Zion.

Wade's sons, Zaire (left) and Zion (right) Dwyane Wade's Instagram

In a photo Zaire posted to his Instagram, he wrote, "Gotcha back kid. Support gang!"

Zaire Wade's Instagram

Miami Beach Pride is a week-long event celebrating the LGBTQ community, which culminated with a parade on Sunday.

As for Zaire, Wade has shown plenty of support for his eldest son as well. Just last summer, he was beaming on the sidelines as the youngster scored a bucket over Tim Hardaway Jr.

While it's too bad that fans won't be able to see Wade take the court again after this season, his final home game will come on Tuesday night when the Heat host the 76ers (7:30 p.m. -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on), retiring will give Wade much more free time to spend with his kids and continue to be an awesome role model in their lives.