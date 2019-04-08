Heat's Dwyane Wade and family support son, Zion, at Miami Beach Pride
"We support each other with Pride!" Wade wrote in an Instagram caption
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has been doing everything he can over the past few weeks to help his squad get to the playoffs in his last season. But even as he's busy trying to win games, he's still being a good parent by supporting his son, Zion.
Over the weekend, Wade posted messages to Instagram in support of his son, who marched at Miami Beach Pride. Wade wasn't able to attend because of the Heat's game in Toronto against the Raptors, but his wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade (Zion's step-mom) and oldest son, Zaire, were there in support.
"We support each other with Pride," Wade wrote in an Instagram caption of a picture featuring Union-Wade and Zion.
"It's a family thing," he captioned another photo, this one featuring his two sons, Zaire and Zion.
In a photo Zaire posted to his Instagram, he wrote, "Gotcha back kid. Support gang!"
Miami Beach Pride is a week-long event celebrating the LGBTQ community, which culminated with a parade on Sunday.
As for Zaire, Wade has shown plenty of support for his eldest son as well. Just last summer, he was beaming on the sidelines as the youngster scored a bucket over Tim Hardaway Jr.
While it's too bad that fans won't be able to see Wade take the court again after this season, his final home game will come on Tuesday night when the Heat host the 76ers (7:30 p.m. -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on), retiring will give Wade much more free time to spend with his kids and continue to be an awesome role model in their lives.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lonzo signs with new agent amid drama
Ball and agent Harrison Gaines mutually agreed to part ways
-
What's at stake in final games of season
Only one playoff spot is left up for grabs, but plenty of seeding races will go down to the...
-
Players pick Harden over Giannis for MVP
Harden got 44 percent of the vote from his peers, while Giannis got 38.9 percent
-
Playoff Picture: Nets, Magic clinch spot
Also, Philly and Boston are locked in at seed Nos. 3 and 4, while Charlotte is on Detroit's...
-
NBA awards picks: MVP one tough call
Our experts share their picks for every major award this season, with some a lot easier to...
-
Lottery odds: Race for top pick in draft
Based on the changes to the lottery system this season, the worst three teams will get an equal...