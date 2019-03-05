Heat's Dwyane Wade passes Michael Jordan for the most blocks by a guard in NBA history

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade made history on Monday night during the team's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. Early in the second quarter, Wade recovered on defense for the 894th block of his career, putting him ahead of Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan for the most blocks by a guard in NBA history.

Matched up with BJ Johnson, Wade tried to follow the rookie around a screen, but was bumped off his path by Hawks big man Alex Len. Freed from Wade, and with no one in the middle of the floor, Johnson decided to pull up for a mid-range jumper, but wasn't quick enough. The veteran Wade kept on playing and recovered to block Johnson's jumper from behind to etch his name in the history books.

One 🐐 passes another 🐐!



With this block @DwyaneWade claimed sole possession of 1st place on the @NBA's All-Time blocks list by a guard, passing Michael Jordan! pic.twitter.com/tU1NqCilPs — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 5, 2019

That's a whole lot of blocks for Wade, who in his prime was one of the strongest defensive guards in the league, making All-Defensive Second Team three times. Now, he has the blocks record for a guard to go with those honors.

BEST SHOT BLOCKING GUARD IN NBA HISTORY!!!!!!!!!



Congrats again, @DwyaneWade! pic.twitter.com/HaAH91Jab3 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 5, 2019

As for his place on the all-time blocks list, Wade is now 118th in NBA history. Up next is Kendrick Perkins with 903 rejections. Wade's good friend LeBron James is currently 113th on the list with 916 blocks.

This might not be the most prestigious record of all time, but it's still a pretty cool accomplishment for Wade to officially become the greatest shot-blocking guard in NBA history.