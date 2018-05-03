Heat's Dwyane Wade surprises Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. on 'Ellen'

Dwyane Wade is no stranger to doing good deeds and standing up for what he believes in. Earlier this year, following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Wade made a visit to the school to spend time with the students. He even dedicated the rest of the season to one of the shooting victims, who was buried in a Wade jersey.

Wade's latest act of generosity came this week when he made an appearance on the "Ellen" show to surprise the hero of the recent mass shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee. James Shaw Jr., who wrestled the gun away from the shooter, said Wade was his favorite player, and soon the man himself was sitting next to him.

Wade told Shaw that he was a true hero and a role model, the type of person he tells his children to look up to. In addition, Wade gave Shaw a $20,000 check, matching the donation Ellen Degeneres made to help Shaw continue the charity work he's begun following the shooting.

This was a very cool and generous thing for Wade to do.