Heat's Goran Dragic powers Slovenia to first EuroBasket championship

Slovenia are champions of Europe.

The tiny central European nation with a population of just over 2 million won their first ever EuroBasket title on Sunday, knocking off Serbia, 93-85, in the championship game.

The Miami Heat's Goran Dragic was the star, both in the title game -- in which he finished with 35 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists -- and throughout the tournament. He finished fourth in scoring, putting up 22.6 points per game, while also averaging 5.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds during the event, and was rewarded with the MVP award.

In addition to Dragic, Slovenia also sported 18-year-old Luka Doncic, who turned the tournament into his own personal coming out party, impressing scouts and casual fans alike with his play. Expected to be a top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Doncic averaged 14.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

Unfortunately, he did have to leave the final after injuring his ankle.

Luka Doncic went down with an ankle injury. Had to leave the courtpic.twitter.com/4lVhtbmdMe

via @chernykh — Sportando (@Sportando) September 17, 2017

Another interesting note about Slovenia is they featured Anthony Randolph. Yes, that Anthony Randolph. The former first-round pick back in 2008 has not played in the NBA since the 2013-14 season. He joined Slovenia earlier this summer, after obtaining a Slovenian passport. The addition paid off for the Slovenians, as Randolph played well in the competition, averaging 11.7 points and 5.2 rebounds.