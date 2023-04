The Miami Heat cruised to a 121-99 Game 3 win against the Milwaukee Bucks to take a 2-1 series lead, but it wasn't without a scary injury in the fourth quarter of the game. Heat guard Victor Oladipo slipped in the closing minutes of the game and immediately began grabbing at his left knee. A stretcher was brought in, but Oladipo waved it off and was instead taken back to the locker room with his arms around the shoulders of his teammates.

The injury occurred when Oladipo drove to the basket with just under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. As he went up to elevate for a potential layup, his planting leg slipped from under him and caused him to take a scary fall to the ground. Almost immediately Oladipo began grabbing at his left knee, and when teammate Caleb Martin came to check to see if he was okay, Oladipo just shook his head no. Here's how the injury happened:

The body language from the Heat players suggested that the injury was serious, and given that Oladipo has struggled to stay healthy due to various injuries you could tell that his teammates felt for him in that moment. Oladipo missed all but eight games last season due to a quad tear, and missed the first 25 games of this season with a knee injury. Though he has struggled with injuries, he has shown flashes of his former self several times this season. In Game 2 of this series he totaled 15 points on 6 of 13 from the field, to go along with five rebounds. In Saturday night's game he had a very efficient eight points, two rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes of action.

It's unclear at this time the severity of the injury, but it's an unfortunate situation for Oladipo who has steadily worked to get back to the All-Star level he once played at.