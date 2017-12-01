Heat's Whiteside says he won't return until troublesome knee is '100 percent'

After sitting out of the Miami Heat's 19-point loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, Hassan Whiteside told reporters that he was concerned about the status of his knee, saying "it's really bothering me." As it turns out, he was right to raise the issue.

An MRI revealed that not only has the initial bone bruise Whiteside suffered on opening night not healed, but he suffered a new bone bruise against the Boston Celtics a few weeks back. Via the Sun-Sentinel:

An MRI taken Thursday not only revealed a new bone bruise on the knee, but that the initial bruise, sustained in the Oct. 18 season-opening road loss to the Orlando Magic, also had yet to heal. The Heat said the second bone bruise occurred last week in the home victory over the Boston Celtics. Whiteside said he could not recall the second injury because the first bone bruise still was at issue.

According to the Heat, Whiteside's recovery is expected to take one-to-two weeks. Via NBA.com/Heat:

The Miami HEAT announced today that center Hassan Whiteside will begin rehab immediately due to a left knee bone bruise. The rehab process will include a strength and conditioning program over the next one-to-two weeks.

However, Whiteside hinted that the recovery make take longer than that. Talking to reporters on Friday, the Heat big man said he will not return until he's "totally 100 percent."

"I think I kind of rushed it before," he said outside the Heat locker room at AmericanAirlines Arena, "so just wait until I'm totally 100 percent. So I don't want to come back and be a watered-down Hassan and people looking at you crazy like, 'What's wrong with Hassan? Why is he not playing at this level?' or whatever. I don't even want to risk that."

It goes without saying that this is a big loss for the Heat -- especially if Whiteside is out longer than the time frame Miami is expecting. So far this season, Whiteside is averaging 14.9 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. But beyond just his stats, it's clear from on/off data that the Heat are better with Whiteside on the floor.

The Heat's preferred starting lineup of Goran Dragic, Josh Richardson, Dion Waiters, Justise Winslow and Whiteside -- which has played by far the most minutes of any five-man group (125 minutes; no other unit has played more than 49) -- has a net rating of plus-6.3 points per 100 possessions. In addition, with Whiteside on the floor, the Heat have a 99.3 defensive rating. When he's off the floor, it plummets to 106.9.

In Whiteside's absence, the Heat will likely turn to rookie Bam Adebayo, who got the start Wednesday night. Kelly Olynyk also figures to see an uptick in playing time.