Herb Kohl, the former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, has died at 88 after a brief illness, his foundation, Herb Kohl Philanthropies, announced on Wednesday. In addition to his history in the NBA, Kohl served as a United States senator representing Wisconsin from 1989 through 2013. From 1970 through 1978, he was the president of the Kohl's department store chain before its sale to BATUS Inc.

"More than anything, Herb loved Milwaukee and Wisconsin, and that is where he chose to live out his days," Kohl's foundation said in a statement. "He touched an incalculable number of lives, and those who love him would remark that he is among the most decent people to ever walk the earth."

Kohl initially purchased the Bucks in 1985 for $18 million. That deal helped keep the Bucks in Milwaukee for the long haul, but Kohl's teams had a mixed performance record. The team he purchased was a perennial playoff contender, and though the Bucks remained competitive after he took over, they never reached the Finals under his stewardship and won only two playoff series from 1990 on.

In 2014, Kohl sold the Bucks to Marc Lasry and Wes Edens for $550 million, but in his last offseason as the team's owner, the front office he hired made perhaps the best move in franchise history by selecting Giannis Antetokounmpo at No. 15 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft. That decision ultimately propelled the Bucks to the 2021 championship under Lasry and Edens' stewardship. The Bucks, still in Milwaukee nearly four decades after Kohl's initial purchase, opened a new arena (Fiserv Forum) in 2018. That building serves as the heart of the Deer District, an entertainment complex in downtown Milwaukee.

Though he only owned one team, Kohl had another significant sports connection in his lifelong friendship with college roommate Bud Selig, the former owner of the Milwaukee Brewers and commissioner of Major League Baseball. The two of them led Milwaukee's two major professional sports teams for decades, but on Wednesday, the city lost one of the key figures that helped keep the NBA in Wisconsin through the present day.