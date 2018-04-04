Here's how Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson helped the Lakers get a win earlier this season

While they've perhaps been a bit better than expected, it's still been another tough season for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention. This will be the fifth straight season the Lakers have failed to make the postseason, the longest stretch in franchise history.

But there have been some positives for the Lakers to take from this season. Rookie Kyle Kuzma has been a revelation. Lonzo Ball has recovered from a rough first few months to turn in a solid rookie campaign. Brandon Ingram took huge strides forward and they got off of Jordan Clarkson's contract. Plus, they got to hear a private speech from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

No, seriously, Johnson spoke to the team earlier this season, and even helped them get a win. Via Rolling Stone:

We're on our way to the practice facility of the Los Angeles Lakers, where he's due to give a "Genius Talk" – one in a series of TED-style lectures that the Lakers' GM, Rob Pelinka, has organized to spark players' curiosity for subjects outside basketball. Speakers so far have included Elon Musk and former Disney and Dreamworks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg. Today it's Johnson's turn. "Thank you, boys, for having me," Johnson says to the room. "I really didn't know what to say to you today, because you guys are already successful. So instead, let me just tell you what's worked for me, and maybe some of it might work for you." For the next 40 minutes, Johnson delivers a heartfelt, extemporaneous speech cataloging his lifetime of failures. How he was arrested multiple times as a teenager. How he failed to get drafted into the NFL, his dream crushed at 22. How he made it big in wrestling, but then quit to star in movies and struggled, and two years later wondered, "What the f--- did I do with my career?" He says he carries these failures close. "You gotta keep that shit in the front of your mind. When shit goes bad or sideways, when you get booed out of the building, it should form you. It should drive you." At one point, Johnson looks around the room at the hungry young faces looking back at him. "You guys are on the come-up," he tells them. "You're on the rise. But at some point, you gotta be f-----g tired of not being number one. You gotta play angry. I'm cool and calm when I step on a set. But when it comes to business and when it comes to executing" – he raps his fist against the wall – "every day my back is up against this motherf-----. And when my back is against this motherf-----" — he raps again – "I don't give a f--- who's in front of me. I won't stop."



That night, the Lakers win by nine.

Amazing.

Honestly, this kind of thing should really be prohibited by the league. Having The Rock give your team a pre-game speech is basically the equivalent of taking a performance-enhancing drug.

As for which game this was, the Lakers have won twice this season by nine points. Once was in November, when they beat the Bulls, but given that this Rolling Stone story just came out, it seems more likely that Johnson's speech came before the team's March 13 win over the Nuggets.