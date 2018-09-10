Here's how the Cavaliers will replace LeBron James' iconic Nike banner in downtown Cleveland

When LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers had no choice but to take down the iconic Nike banner of James celebrating the Cavs' first championship that adorned Sherwin-Williams headquarters near Quicken Loans Arena. And while losing the best player in franchise history is bittersweet, the Cavaliers have a sound plan to replace it that should Cleveland make fans happy.

Instead of showcasing one player, the Cavaliers plan to put up a collage of their fans that will take the shape of Cleveland's Guardian of Transportation statue, according to 247Sports. To further the Cleveland roots, the Cavaliers' "C" logo will be joined by the slogans "All for the Land" and "All for One. One for All."

Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena CEO Len Komoroski gave a release on the new banner.

Our goal was to create a meaningful offering of public art to celebrate The Land and all those who support and love this city and region. Our hope is that it stirs the emotion and sense of pride, community and celebration of our city in a personal way for those invested in The Land In addition to the banner being the perfect selfie backdrop for Cavs fans, Clevelanders and visitors who come downtown to enjoy all that The Land has to offer, the design provides the opportunity to engage everyone no matter where they live and no matter what their connection to our city and community is -- our pride spreads far and wide.

Based on the description, it sounds like Cleveland's offering will be nothing if not meaningful. The Cavaliers are requesting photos from their fans be submitted to their website, and the banner is expected to go up in October. The Cavaliers open their season Oct. 17 against the Raptors.