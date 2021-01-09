The NBA is dealing with its first substantial COVID-19 outbreak across the league just two weeks into the 2020-21 season, and with so many players sidelined due to health and safety protocols, it can be difficult to keep track of who is playing and who isn't, and for how long. In order to keep track of all the constantly changing information, here's an outline of what teams are currently dealing with on the COVID-19 front.

But first, here is a breakdown of the NBA's COVID-19 protocols for how long a player must remain quarantined.

Anyone who tests positive will have two routes to return to work: go 10 days or more after the first positive test or onset of symptoms, or test negative twice at least 24 hours apart via PCR testing.

Any player who tests positive, even if asymptomatic, will not be allowed to exercise for a minimum of 10 days and then must be monitored in individual workouts for an additional two days.



Players who were in close contact with someone who tested positive will go through contact tracing and will be required to quarantine for seven days and continue to test negative before returning.

The Celtics currently have four players who are quarantining due to the league's health and safety protocols, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams. The team announced on Friday that Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams will all be required to self-isolate for a minimum of seven days due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols. Robert Williams reportedly tested positive for the virus and has been asymptomatic, while Grant Williams and Thompson are being told to quarantine for contact tracing, per The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach. Tatum's quarantine was reported Saturday afternoon, and he'll be sidelined for 10-14 days.

Philadelphia currently has five players out due to COVID-19 protocols, including Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and Vincent Poirier. The Sixers initiated contact tracing on the team after a positive COVID-19 test from Curry was discovered during the first quarter of their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Curry didn't play in that game, however, he remained on the bench with teammates through the first quarter before being removed and placed in isolation. Since Curry is the player who tested positive, he will be required to quarantine for 10 days after the first positive test, or register two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart from each other before returning to basketball activities.

For the remaining Sixers players, they are currently under quarantine due to close contact with Curry, and will remain isolated indefinitely, which could be up to seven days, per the league's rules.

The Mavericks learned of a positive COVID-19 test among its players before leaving Denver to fly back to Dallas after playing the Nuggets on Thursday. While it is unknown which player tested positive, Dallas will be without Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson and Dorian Finney-Smith for at least a week. The player who tested positive will required to quarantine for 10 days, and continue to test negative, while the two players who are isolating due to close contact will be able to return after seven days so long as they don't test positive or develop any symptoms.